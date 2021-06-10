-
Jim Knous shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Jim Knous hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Knous finished his round tied for 20th at 2 under; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 3rd at 5 under; and Patrick Rodgers, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Tain Lee, Vaughn Taylor, and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 4 under.
At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Knous hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knous to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Knous hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th. This moved Knous to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Knous's 156 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knous to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Knous had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knous to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Knous's 148 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knous to 2 under for the round.
