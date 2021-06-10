In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Jhonattan Vegas hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his round in 3rd at 5 under; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Vaughn Taylor, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Tain Lee, Patrick Rodgers, and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Vegas hit an approach shot from 252 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 third Vegas hit his tee shot 367 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Vegas's 134 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Vegas hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Vegas to 5 under for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Vegas's tee shot went 227 yards to the fringe and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 5 under for the round.

Vegas hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 16th. This moved Vegas to 6 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Vegas hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Vegas to 5 under for the round.