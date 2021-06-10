-
Jason Dufner shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jason Dufner hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 95th at 2 over; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Wes Roach, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under; and Chris Baker, Sam Ryder, Hank Lebioda, Roger Sloan, Nick Taylor, Vaughn Taylor, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Chez Reavie, Harris English, Tain Lee, Patrick Rodgers, and Danny Lee are tied for 7th at 4 under.
Dufner tee shot went 165 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Dufner to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Dufner had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to even for the round.
On his second stroke on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Dufner went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fifth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Dufner hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Dufner to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Dufner's 152 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.
Dufner hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Dufner to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Dufner missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Dufner to 2 over for the round.
