James Hahn shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, James Hahn hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his round tied for 23rd at 1 under; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 3rd at 5 under; and Patrick Rodgers, Danny Lee, Vaughn Taylor, Tain Lee, and Bryson Nimmer are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.
Hahn tee shot went 196 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hahn to even-par for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th Hahn hit his tee shot 333 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Hahn's 99 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hahn hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Hahn had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 195-yard par-3 green seventh, Hahn suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.
At the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 54-foot putt saving par. This put Hahn at 1 under for the round.
