J.T. Poston shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
June 10, 2021
Highlights
J.T. Poston drains 15-foot birdie putt at the Palmetto Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, J.T. Poston makes birdie on the par-5 2nd hole.
J.T. Poston hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Poston finished his round tied for 54th at 1 over; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tain Lee and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Patrick Rodgers, Danny Lee, Will Gordon, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 5th at 4 under.
After a tee shot onto the 205-yard par-3 green 10th, Poston suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th Poston hit his tee shot 343 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Poston to even for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
After a 271 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 18th, Poston chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poston to even-par for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Poston hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 second. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.
