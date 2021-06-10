-
-
J.J. Spaun shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 10, 2021
J.J. Spaun hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Spaun finished his round tied for 114th at 3 over; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Wes Roach, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under; and Chris Baker, Sam Ryder, Hank Lebioda, Roger Sloan, Nick Taylor, Vaughn Taylor, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Chez Reavie, Harris English, Tain Lee, Patrick Rodgers, and Danny Lee are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Spaun had a 205 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Spaun hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Spaun hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 12th. This moved Spaun to 2 over for the round.
-
-