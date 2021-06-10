In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, J.J. Henry hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Henry finished his day tied for 75th at 1 over; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.

On the par-5 12th, Henry's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henry to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Henry hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Henry to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Henry hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 15th. This moved Henry to 1 over for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 17th, Henry's tee shot went 309 yards to the native area, his second shot went 208 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Henry's 146 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henry to 1 over for the round.

At the 435-yard par-4 first, Henry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Henry to 2 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Henry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henry to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Henry had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henry to even for the round.

Henry got a bogey on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henry to 1 over for the round.