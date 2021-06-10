-
-
J.B. Holmes shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 10, 2021
J.B. Holmes hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Holmes finished his round tied for 15th at 2 under; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tain Lee and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Will Gordon, Vaughn Taylor, Patrick Rodgers, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 4 under.
After a 303 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Holmes chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Holmes missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Holmes to 2 under for the round.
After a 325 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Holmes chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Holmes hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Holmes had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Holmes to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 230-yard par-3 14th green, Holmes suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Holmes at 2 under for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Holmes chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Holmes to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Holmes hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 16th. This moved Holmes to 2 under for the round.
-
-