  • Ian Poulter putts well in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Ian Poulter makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Ian Poulter birdies No. 18 in Round 1 at Palmetto Championship

    In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Ian Poulter makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.