-
-
Ian Poulter putts well in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 10, 2021
-
Highlights
Ian Poulter birdies No. 18 in Round 1 at Palmetto Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Ian Poulter makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Ian Poulter hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poulter finished his round tied for 19th at 3 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Wes Roach, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under; and Chris Baker, Sam Ryder, Hank Lebioda, Roger Sloan, Nick Taylor, Vaughn Taylor, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Chez Reavie, Harris English, Tain Lee, Patrick Rodgers, and Danny Lee are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a 299 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Ian Poulter chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ian Poulter to 1 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 third, Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to even for the round.
On the par-5 fourth, Poulter's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Poulter hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Poulter to even-par for the round.
Poulter got a bogey on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Poulter chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Poulter to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Poulter had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Poulter's 141 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 3 under for the round.
-
-