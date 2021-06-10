-
Hunter Mahan shoots 7-over 78 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
Hunter Mahan hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Mahan finished his round in 117th at 7 over; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 3rd at 5 under; and Patrick Rodgers, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Tain Lee, Bryson Nimmer, Vaughn Taylor, and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Mahan's tee shot went 169 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 133 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 11th, Mahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Mahan to 3 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Mahan hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Mahan to 4 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Mahan hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 435-yard par-4 16th. This moved Mahan to 6 over for the round.
Mahan got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mahan to 7 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Mahan hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 second. This moved Mahan to 6 over for the round.
On the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Mahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mahan to 7 over for the round.
