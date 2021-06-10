-
Hudson Swafford shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Hudson Swafford hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Swafford hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Swafford to 1 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 12th, Swafford had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Swafford to even for the round.
Swafford hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Swafford had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Swafford's 177 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.
On the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Swafford had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.
