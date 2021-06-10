-
Henrik Norlander rebounds from poor front in first round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Henrik Norlander hit 13 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Norlander finished his round tied for 40th at 1 under; Erik van Rooyen is in 1st at 7 under; Chesson Hadley, Wes Roach, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Chris Baker, Harris English, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Henrik Norlander's tee shot went 184 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Norlander got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 2 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 12th, Norlander had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.
Norlander hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Norlander to 3 over for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 435-yard par-4 first, Norlander chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Norlander to 2 over for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Norlander chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 fourth, Norlander's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Norlander's 150 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
