Harrison Frazar hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Frazar finished his round tied for 104th at 5 over; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 3rd at 5 under; and Patrick Rodgers, Danny Lee, Bryson Nimmer, Will Gordon, Vaughn Taylor, and Tain Lee are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Frazar hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Frazar to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Frazar had a 183 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frazar to even for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Frazar's tee shot went 176 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Frazar had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frazar to 2 over for the round.

At the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Frazar got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Frazar to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Frazar hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 12th. This moved Frazar to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Frazar's 135 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frazar to 5 over for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 17th, Frazar got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Frazar to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Frazar had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frazar to 5 over for the round.