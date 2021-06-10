-
-
Harris English shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 10, 2021
-
Highlights
Harris English drains 25-foot birdie putt at Palmetto Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Harris English drains a 25-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 8th hole.
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Harris English hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 7th at 4 under; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.
On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 third English hit his tee shot 336 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved English to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, English hit his 122 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved English to 3 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, English hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put English at 2 under for the round.
On the 540-yard par-4 eighth hole, English reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 3 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, English reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 4 under for the round.
English hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 16th. This moved English to 4 under for the round.
-
-