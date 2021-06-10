  • Harris English shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Harris English drains a 25-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 8th hole.
    Highlights

