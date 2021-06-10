-
Harold Varner III putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harold Varner III makes short birdie putt at Palmetto Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Harold Varner III makes a 6-foot birdie putt at the par-4 18th hole.
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Harold Varner III hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Varner III finished his day tied for 75th at 1 over; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.
On his second stroke on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Harold Varner III went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Harold Varner III to 1 over for the round.
Varner III hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved Varner III to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Varner III's 115 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Varner III chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his third shot into the native area, Varner III hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 fourth. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Varner III's tee shot went 192 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Varner III his second shot was a drop and his approach went 174 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
