Hank Lebioda shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Hank Lebioda hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 19th at 3 under; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.
On the par-4 third, Lebioda's 79 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 540-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lebioda had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Lebioda hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Lebioda's 166 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 4 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lebioda hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.
At the 360-yard par-4 15th, after his drive went to the native area Lebioda stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Lebioda to 4 under for the round.
Lebioda hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.
