Greg Chalmers shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Greg Chalmers hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Chalmers finished his day tied for 114th at 3 over; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.
At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Chalmers hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chalmers to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Chalmers hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Chalmers to even-par for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Chalmers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chalmers to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Chalmers's 179 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 2 under for the round.
At the 360-yard par-4 third, Chalmers got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Chalmers to 1 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Chalmers's tee shot went 200 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
