Grayson Murray hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Murray finished his round tied for 23rd at 1 under; Dustin Johnson, Jhonattan Vegas, and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tain Lee is in 4th at 5 under; and Will Gordon, Vaughn Taylor, Patrick Rodgers, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 4 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Murray hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Murray to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Murray sank his approach shot from 103 yard,s carding a eagle for the hole. The eagle moved Murray to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Murray had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Murray to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Murray's tee shot went 203 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to even for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Murray's 158 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.

Murray missed the green on his first shot on the 205-yard par-3 10th but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Murray to 2 under for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Murray hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop his second drive went to trouble having to hit his next out of native area before getting on the green in 3 and finishing with a bogey. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th, Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Murray to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Murray had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.