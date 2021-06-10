-
George McNeill shoots 9-over 80 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
George McNeill hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. McNeill finished his day tied for 152nd at 9 over; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.
After a 282 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 11th, McNeill chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McNeill to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McNeill hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 12th. This moved McNeill to 3 over for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 13th, McNeill had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNeill to 4 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McNeill hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 16th. This moved McNeill to 5 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McNeill hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved McNeill to 6 over for the round.
McNeill got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNeill to 7 over for the round.
