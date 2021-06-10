-
Garrick Higgo shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Garrick Higgo on his momentum from the European Tour prior to Palmetto
Prior to the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Garrick Higgo talks about winning twice in his last three tournaments on the European Tour and how he hopes to continue building momentum on the PGA TOUR.
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Garrick Higgo hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Higgo finished his day tied for 19th at 3 under; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.
On the 595-yard par-5 second, Higgo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Higgo chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 fourth, Higgo's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Higgo to 3 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Higgo hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Higgo to 3 under for the round.
Higgo hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Higgo hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Higgo to 3 under for the round.
