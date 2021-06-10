-
Fabián Gómez shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Fabián Gómez hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Gómez finished his day tied for 114th at 3 over; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.
Gómez hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Gómez to 1 over for the round.
Gómez got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Gómez's 116 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 1 over for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 18th, Gómez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Gómez hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Gómez to 1 over for the round.
Gómez tee shot went 169 yards to the right side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Gómez to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Gómez hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Gómez to 3 over for the round.
