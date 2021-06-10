  • Erik van Rooyen putts himself to a 6-under 65 in first round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Erik van Rooyen makes a 17-foot birdie putt at the par-3 5th hole.
    Highlights

