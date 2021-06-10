-
Erik van Rooyen putts himself to a 6-under 65 in first round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Erik van Rooyen rolls in 17-footer for birdie at Palmetto Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Erik van Rooyen makes a 17-foot birdie putt at the par-3 5th hole.
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Erik van Rooyen hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Van Rooyen finished his day tied for 2nd at 6 under with Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.
At the par-5 12th, Erik van Rooyen chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Erik van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 13th hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.
After a 364 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, van Rooyen chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, van Rooyen's 82 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 4 under for the round.
On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 5 under for the round.
After a 327 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, van Rooyen chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 6 under for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, van Rooyen hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 7 under for the round.
Van Rooyen hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved van Rooyen to 6 under for the round.
