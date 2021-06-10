-
-
Dustin Johnson delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the first at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 10, 2021
-
Highlights
Dustin Johnson sinks a 81-foot birdie on No. 9 in Round 1 at Palmetto
In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Dustin Johnson makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Dustin Johnson hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Johnson finished his round tied for 1st at 6 under with Doc Redman; Tain Lee and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Patrick Rodgers, Danny Lee, Will Gordon, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 5th at 4 under.
On the par-4 18th, Dustin Johnson's 118 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dustin Johnson to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Johnson had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
After a 346 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Johnson chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.
On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Johnson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Johnson to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Johnson's 149 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Johnson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Johnson to 6 under for the round.
-
-