Dominic putts well but delivers a 9-over 80 first round in the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Dominic Bozzelli hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bozzelli finished his round in 143rd at 9 over; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 3rd at 5 under; and Patrick Rodgers, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Vaughn Taylor, Tain Lee, and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 4 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Dominic Bozzelli hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Dominic Bozzelli to 5 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 435-yard par-4 first, Bozzelli went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Bozzelli to 6 over for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Bozzelli chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bozzelli to 5 over for the round.
After hitting his third shot into the native area, Bozzelli hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 fourth. This moved Bozzelli to 7 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Bozzelli hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Bozzelli to 8 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Bozzelli hit his next to the primary rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Bozzelli to 9 over for the round.
