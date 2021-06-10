-
Doc Redman shoots 6-under 65 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Doc Redman hit 15 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Redman finished his round in 1st at 6 under; Dustin Johnson and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tain Lee is in 4th at 4 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Redman hit an approach shot from 140 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 170-yard par-3 green fifth, Redman suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.
On the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
Redman hit his tee at the green on the 195-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 47-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Redman's 152 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 4 under for the round.
After a 358 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Redman chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Redman had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 6 under for the round.
