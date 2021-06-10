-
Derek Ernst shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Derek Ernst hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Ernst finished his day tied for 125th at 4 over; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Ernst hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Ernst to even-par for the round.
Ernst hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for triple bogey on par-4 15th. This moved Ernst to 3 over for the round.
Ernst got a double bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ernst to 5 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Ernst hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Ernst to 4 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Ernst went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Ernst to 5 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Ernst's 184 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ernst to 4 over for the round.
