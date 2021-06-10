Davis Thompson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at even for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 54th at even par; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.

On the 435-yard par-4 first, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.

On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Thompson hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Thompson to 4 over for the round.

On the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Thompson had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Thompson hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th. This moved Thompson to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Thompson hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Thompson to 4 over for the round.

After a 339 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Thompson chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Thompson's 161 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, Thompson had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Thompson's 140 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Thompson to even for the round.