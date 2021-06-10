  • Davis Thompson shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree

  • Prior to the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Davis Thompson talks about the knowledge that he gained while competing against the best amateurs in the 2021 Walker Cup and how he plans to use it to his advantage this week.
    Interviews

    Davis Thompson on his favorite golf experience prior to Palmetto

