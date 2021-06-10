-
-
David Lipsky finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 10, 2021
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, David Lipsky hit 11 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Lipsky finished his round tied for 56th at even par; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 3rd at 5 under; and Patrick Rodgers, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Tain Lee, Vaughn Taylor, and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 580-yard par-5 12th, Lipsky had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.
At the 360-yard par-4 15th, after his drive went to the native area Lipsky stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.
Lipsky got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 1 under for the round.
On the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to even-par for the round.
-
-