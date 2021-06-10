-
-
David Lingmerth shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 10, 2021
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, David Lingmerth hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Lingmerth finished his round tied for 111th at 5 over; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 3rd at 5 under; and Patrick Rodgers, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Tain Lee, Bryson Nimmer, Vaughn Taylor, and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 4 under.
Lingmerth got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 13th, Lingmerth had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to 2 over for the round.
At the 230-yard par-3 14th, Lingmerth hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.
Lingmerth hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 16th. This moved Lingmerth to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lingmerth hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Lingmerth to 3 over for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Lingmerth chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 4 over for the round.
Lingmerth hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Lingmerth to 5 over for the round.
-
-