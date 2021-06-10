-
David Hearn shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, David Hearn hit 15 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hearn finished his round tied for 98th at 2 over; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 3rd at 5 under; and Patrick Rodgers, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Vaughn Taylor, Tain Lee, and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 4 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Hearn chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.
On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Hearn reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Hearn's 99 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Hearn chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hearn to even for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 435-yard par-4 16th, Hearn went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hearn to 1 over for the round.
Hearn got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to 2 over for the round.
