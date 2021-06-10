-
Danny Lee comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Danny Lee hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Lee finished his round tied for 5th at 4 under with Will Gordon, Vaughn Taylor, and Patrick Rodgers; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Tain Lee and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Danny Lee hit his next shot to the green and three putted for a bogey on par-5 second. This moved Danny Lee to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lee hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 third. This moved Lee to even for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Lee hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the native area on the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Lee had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Lee's 149 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
At the 435-yard par-4 16th, after his drive went to the native area Lee stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, Lee had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.
