D.J. Trahan shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
June 10, 2021
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, D.J. Trahan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Trahan finished his round tied for 60th at 2 over; Doc Redman is in 1st at 6 under; Tain Lee and Dustin Johnson are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Vaughn Taylor, Jhonattan Vegas, and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Trahan hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Trahan to even-par for the round.
Trahan got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Trahan to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Trahan hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Trahan to 3 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th Trahan hit his tee shot 334 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Trahan to 2 over for the round.
At the 475-yard par-4 17th, Trahan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Trahan to 3 over for the round.
At the 445-yard par-4 18th, after his drive went to the native area Trahan stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Trahan to 2 over for the round.
