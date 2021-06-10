-
-
D.A. Points shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 10, 2021
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, D.A. Points hit 12 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Points finished his day tied for 93rd at 2 over; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Points hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 15th. This moved Points to 2 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 475-yard par-4 17th, Points went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Points to 3 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Points hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Points to 2 over for the round.
-
-