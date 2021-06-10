-
Cole Hammer shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Cole Hammer hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hammer finished his day tied for 125th at 4 over; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.
On the par-4 11th, Hammer's 198 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hammer to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hammer hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Hammer to even-par for the round.
Hammer hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 16th. This moved Hammer to 4 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Hammer hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Hammer to 3 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hammer hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 third. This moved Hammer to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Hammer hit his 100 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hammer to 3 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Hammer hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Hammer to 4 over for the round.
