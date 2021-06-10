-
Cody Blick shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Cody Blick hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Blick finished his round tied for 109th at 2 over; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 3rd at 5 under; and Patrick Rodgers, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Vaughn Taylor, Tain Lee, and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 4 under.
Blick got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blick to even-par for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Blick's tee shot went 178 yards to the fringe and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 11th, Blick had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blick to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Blick hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Blick to 3 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th Blick hit his tee shot 334 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Blick to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Blick's 93 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blick to 1 over for the round.
Blick hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Blick to 2 over for the round.
