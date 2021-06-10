-
Chris Baker shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Chris Baker hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Baker finished his day tied for 19th at 3 under; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, Baker hit his 79 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Baker to 1 under for the round.
After a 355 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Baker chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baker to 2 under for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Baker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baker to 3 under for the round.
At the 475-yard par-4 17th, Baker reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Baker at 4 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Baker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baker to 5 under for the round.
After hitting his third shot into the native area, Baker hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 fourth. This moved Baker to 4 under for the round.
On the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Baker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baker to 5 under for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Baker got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 2 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Baker to 3 under for the round.
