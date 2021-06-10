-
Chez Reavie putts well in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Chez Reavie hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reavie finished his day tied for 7th at 4 under; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.
On the par-4 first, Chez Reavie's 159 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chez Reavie to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Reavie had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Reavie's 152 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Reavie had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 4 under for the round.
