-
-
Chesson Hadley shoots 6-under 65 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 10, 2021
-
Highlights
Chesson Hadley's tight approach leads to birdie at Palmetto Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Chesson Hadley lands his 213-yard approach 2 feet from the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-4 8th hole.
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Chesson Hadley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his round tied for 2nd at 6 under with Wes Roach, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman; Erik van Rooyen is in 1st at 7 under; and Chris Baker, Harris English, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 6th at 5 under.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Hadley hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Hadley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
At the 445-yard par-4 18th, Hadley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Hadley's 113 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Hadley hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.
After a 330 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Hadley chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Hadley hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 540-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hadley had a 212 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 6 under for the round.
-
-