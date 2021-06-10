-
-
Chase Seiffert putts well in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 10, 2021
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Chase Seiffert hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Seiffert finished his round tied for 25th at 1 under; Jhonattan Vegas and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Dustin Johnson is in 3rd at 5 under; and Tain Lee is in 4th at 4 under.
On the par-4 11th, Chase Seiffert's 184 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chase Seiffert to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Seiffert had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Seiffert went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.
-
-