June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Charlie Beljan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Beljan finished his day tied for 93rd at 2 over; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.
After a tee shot at the 205-yard par-3 10th green, Beljan suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Beljan at 1 over for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Beljan hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Beljan at 2 over for the round.
