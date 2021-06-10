-
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Carl Pettersson hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Pettersson finished his round tied for 131st at 7 over; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 3rd at 5 under; and Patrick Rodgers, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Vaughn Taylor, Tain Lee, and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 4 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Pettersson hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 third. This moved Pettersson to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his third shot into the native area, Pettersson hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 fourth. This moved Pettersson to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the water, Pettersson hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Pettersson to 3 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 490-yard par-4 11th, Pettersson went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Pettersson to 5 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 13th hole, Pettersson had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pettersson to 4 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Pettersson hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 15th. This moved Pettersson to 5 over for the round.
At the 445-yard par-4 18th, Pettersson got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Pettersson to 7 over for the round.
