In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Camilo Villegas hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Villegas finished his round tied for 94th at 2 over; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Wes Roach, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Nick Taylor, Harris English, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 6th at 5 under; and Tain Lee, Vaughn Taylor, Sam Ryder, Chris Baker, Patrick Rodgers, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, and Danny Lee are tied for 9th at 4 under.

On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Villegas's tee shot went 185 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Villegas's 180 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to even-par for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Villegas chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Villegas hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Villegas to even for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Villegas hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Villegas to even-par for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 15th Villegas hit his tee shot 329 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 17th, Villegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Villegas to even for the round.

On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Villegas reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Villegas hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to even-par for the round.