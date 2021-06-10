-
Cameron Percy shoots 6-over 77 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Percy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Percy finished his round tied for 74th at 6 over; Doc Redman is in 1st at 6 under; Dustin Johnson and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tain Lee is in 4th at 4 under.
After a 284 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Percy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 195-yard par-3 green seventh, Percy suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.
At the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Percy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Percy to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Percy hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Percy to 2 over for the round.
Percy hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Percy to 3 over for the round.
At the 360-yard par-4 15th, Percy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Percy to 4 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Percy hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Percy to 5 over for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 18th, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 6 over for the round.
