C.T. Pan shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, C.T. Pan hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Pan hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Pan hit his 108 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Pan's tee shot went 207 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
At the 490-yard par-4 11th, Pan's tee shot went 296 yards to the native area, his second shot went 124 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 42 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Pan's 107 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to even for the round.
After a 335 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Pan chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Pan had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.
