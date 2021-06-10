-
-
Byeong Hun An putts well in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 10, 2021
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Byeong Hun An hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. An finished his day tied for 7th at 4 under; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.
On the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Byeong Hun An reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byeong Hun An to 1 under for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, An chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to 2 under for the round.
An got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 2 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 12th, An had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved An to 3 under for the round.
An had a fantastic chip-in on the 230-yard par-3 14th. His tee shot went 199 yards to the right side of the fairway and his second shot went 14 yards to the right side of the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, An's 131 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 4 under for the round.
-
-