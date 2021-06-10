  • Bryson Nimmer shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree

  • Prior to the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, local native Bryson Nimmer gives some tips on how to escape from waste areas at Congaree Golf Club.
    Features

    Bryson Nimmer fairway bunker instructional at Palmetto Championship

    Prior to the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, local native Bryson Nimmer gives some tips on how to escape from waste areas at Congaree Golf Club.