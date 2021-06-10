-
Bryson Nimmer shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 10, 2021
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Bryson Nimmer hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Nimmer finished his round tied for 9th at 3 under; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 3rd at 5 under; and Patrick Rodgers, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Vaughn Taylor, Tain Lee, and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Nimmer's tee shot went 179 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Nimmer hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved Nimmer to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 first, Nimmer's 160 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Nimmer to 1 under for the round.
On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Nimmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nimmer to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Nimmer hit an approach shot from 104 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Nimmer to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Nimmer had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Nimmer to 4 under for the round.
Nimmer got a bogey on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nimmer to 3 under for the round.
