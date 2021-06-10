-
Brooks Koepka shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brooks Koepka's impressive bunker play leads to birdie at Palmetto Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Brooks Koepka gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 12th hole.
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Brooks Koepka hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Koepka finished his round tied for 75th at 1 over; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Wes Roach, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under; and Chris Baker, Sam Ryder, Hank Lebioda, Roger Sloan, Nick Taylor, Vaughn Taylor, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Chez Reavie, Harris English, Tain Lee, Patrick Rodgers, and Danny Lee are tied for 7th at 4 under.
Koepka got a double bogey on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and three putting, moving Koepka to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Koepka's 129 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.
Koepka hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Koepka to 2 over for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Koepka chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Koepka hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Koepka to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Koepka had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.
