-
-
Bronson Burgoon shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 10, 2021
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Bronson Burgoon hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Burgoon finished his round tied for 103rd at 3 over; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 3rd at 5 under; and Vaughn Taylor, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Tain Lee, Patrick Rodgers, and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 4 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Burgoon hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first. This moved Burgoon to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Burgoon hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Burgoon to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Burgoon hit an approach shot from 103 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Burgoon's 140 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.
Burgoon got a bogey on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 11th, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to even for the round.
At the 465-yard par-4 13th, Burgoon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burgoon to 1 over for the round.
At the 475-yard par-4 17th, Burgoon got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Burgoon to 3 over for the round.
-
-