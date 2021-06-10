  • Broc Everett putts well in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Broc Everett lands his 354-yard tee shot within 1 foot of the cup, setting up a tap-in eagle at the par-4 15th hole.
