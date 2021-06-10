-
Broc Everett putts well in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Broc Everett nearly aces par-4 15th at Palmetto Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Broc Everett lands his 354-yard tee shot within 1 foot of the cup, setting up a tap-in eagle at the par-4 15th hole.
Broc Everett hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Everett finished his day tied for 31st at 2 under; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Broc Everett hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Broc Everett to 3 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 360-yard par-4 third, Everett went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Everett to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Everett had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Everett to 3 under for the round.
On the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Everett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Everett to 2 under for the round.
