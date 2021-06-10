-
-
Brice Garnett shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 10, 2021
Brice Garnett hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 93rd at 2 over; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.
On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Garnett's tee shot went 177 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Garnett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Garnett to 2 over for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Garnett's tee shot went 178 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Garnett had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Garnett's 96 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 17th, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 2 over for the round.
-
-